Voting for the first phase to begun soon in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram today

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Assembly Election Voting Phase 1: Voting for assembly elections will begin shortly in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The first phase of voting is to be held in both the states today. In Chhattisgarh, around 40,78,681 voters of the state will decide the fate of 223 candidates. While on the other hand, amidst tight security arrangements in Mizoram, more than 8.57 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates. Know latest update on voting.
IED blast near polling station in Chhattisgarh
IED blast near polling station in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh to hold Voting for the First Phase of Assembly Election today
Chhattisgarh to hold Voting for the First Phase of Assembly Election today
Mizoram's Chief Minister arrives at Polling Booth to caste his vote
Mizoram's Chief Minister arrives at Polling Booth to caste his vote
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Political Leaders to hold rally in MP today amid voting
Political Leaders to hold rally in MP today amid voting

