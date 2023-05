videoDetails

Voting underway for civic body elections in UP, know what about election issues?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

Voting is on for the civic elections in UP. Meanwhile, voting is going on in Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Mathura and many other districts. This morning CM Yogi Adityanath also voted in Gorakhpur. Know in detail in this report what are the election issues of UP.