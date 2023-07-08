trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632458
Voting underway for Panchayat elections, crowd gathered at voting centers

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Voting: Voting has started at many polling booths amidst the ongoing violence in West Bengal. During this, central forces have been deployed. At the same time, a huge crowd has been seen at the polling stations.
