Wadi Seidna rescue operation: Garud Commandos/IAF pilots pull off daring overnight op in Sudan

|Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
With ‘Operation Kaveri ‘is in full swing, IAF recently launched one of the most dangerous missions in Sudan. In a daring overnight rescue mission on April 27, a C-130J aircraft rescued 121 personnel from a small airstrip at Wadi Seidna. The evacuated passengers included medical cases, including a pregnant lady and those people who had no means to reach Port Sudan. This convoy was led by the Indian Defence Attaché, who was in continuous touch with IAF authorities all along, till they reached the airstrip at Wadi Seidna.

