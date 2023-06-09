NewsVideos
“Wait till June 15 …” Brijbhushan on minor withdrawing ‘sexual harassment’ allegation case against him

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Reacting on the minor girl withdrawing ‘sexual harassment’ allegation against him, Wrestling Federation of India President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh asked people to wait till the court’s order. Singh said, “The case is pending in Supreme Court and let the Court pronounce its decision. We should wait till the court’s order and also wait till June 15, till the time of filing of the charge sheet.”

