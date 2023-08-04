trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644623
“Want to thank all security forces…” Family relieved after rescue of missing Army Jawan by J&K Police

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
An Army Jawan, who went missing from Kulgam, Jammu & Kashmir on July 29, was rescued by police on August 03. As per ADGP Kashmir, a joint interrogation will start shortly after a medical checkup. Relatives of the Army personnel got a sigh of relief soon after the news surfaced. The parents of the Army man extended their gratitude towards the administration.

