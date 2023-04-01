NewsVideos
Waris Punjab De: New video of Khalistan supporter Surface

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
A new video of Khalistan supporter and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh's partner Papalpreet Singh has surfaced. This video is near Dera Tapovan Sahib of Hoshiarpur.

