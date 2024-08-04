Advertisement
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?

Sonam|Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
DNA: The battle of Taj Mahal vs Tejo Mahalaya is quite old. But today such news came from Taj Mahal which had never happened before. Two young men entered Taj Mahal and allegedly performed Jalabhishek inside the tomb. After this, its video also went viral on social media. However, Zee News does not confirm this video. But what happened in Taj Mahal has started a new debate. With this, the debate of Taj Mahal vs Tejo Mahalaya has started once again.

