Was there cocaine on Trudeau's plane?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 02:00 AM IST
Justin Trudeau Plane Drugs: Canadian media has published some news regarding Trudeau's drug connection. In which a big revelation has been made regarding Trudeau's visit to Delhi. Now the matter has escalated to such an extent that Canada's PM Office itself has given clarification. Watch this special report
'Noida Deaf Society' dedicated to the deaf and dumb, Ruma becomes the messiah for disabled children
play icon3:19
'Noida Deaf Society' dedicated to the deaf and dumb, Ruma becomes the messiah for disabled children
DNA: Bihar government's 'mass fraud' with 4 lakh youth!
play icon16:17
DNA: Bihar government's 'mass fraud' with 4 lakh youth!
DNA: Who is the 'Flower Pots thief' in Delhi?
play icon10:41
DNA: Who is the 'Flower Pots thief' in Delhi?
India Canada News: Trudeau's big mistake!
play icon15:51
India Canada News: Trudeau's big mistake!
NIA's big action against Khalistani terrorists
play icon36:33
NIA's big action against Khalistani terrorists

