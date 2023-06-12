NewsVideos
Washington: Indian-American community all set to welcome PM Modi for his state visit

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the US, members of the Indian-American community say they are excited to welcome PM Modi. PM Modi will visit the US for an official state visit from June 21 to 24. During his visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, informed the Ministry of External Affairs. The leaders will have discussions to review strong bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, including technology, trade, and industry.

