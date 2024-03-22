Advertisement
Watch AAP's first press confrence after Kejriwal Arrest

Sonam|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 01:26 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Aam Aadmi Party has held the first press conference after the arrest of Kejriwal. Let us tell you that ED has arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal has reached ED headquarters. Exclusive picture of Arvind Kejriwal has surfaced on Zee News. ED team had reached Kejriwal's house. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got a setback from the Delhi High Court in the Delhi liquor scam case. The court did not order a stay on his arrest.

