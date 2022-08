Watch: Ahead of its launch, Mumbai's first electric double-decker bus enters the city

India’s first electric double-decker buses arrive in Mumbai. The bus was recently spotted on the road before its inaugural display on 18th August.

| Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

