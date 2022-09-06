Watch: An unusual greeting for the new UK PM Liz Truss...
Britain's next Prime Minister Liz Truss was greeted differently than expected outside Conservative Party headquarters. Shortly after winning her party's leadership race, Truss arrived at the party headquarters and then this happened...
Britain's next Prime Minister Liz Truss was greeted differently than expected outside Conservative Party headquarters. Shortly after winning her party's leadership race, Truss arrived at the party headquarters and then this happened...