Watch: An unusual greeting for the new UK PM Liz Truss...

Britain's next Prime Minister Liz Truss was greeted differently than expected outside Conservative Party headquarters. Shortly after winning her party's leadership race, Truss arrived at the party headquarters and then this happened...

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

Britain's next Prime Minister Liz Truss was greeted differently than expected outside Conservative Party headquarters. Shortly after winning her party's leadership race, Truss arrived at the party headquarters and then this happened...