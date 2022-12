videoDetails

Watch: Asaduddin Owaisi questions PM Modi’s silence on India-China clash

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on December 13 questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the India-China clash issue and said that he would bring an adjournment motion in the Parliament.