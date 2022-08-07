NewsVideos

Watch: Atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

77 years ago, Hiroshima and Nagasaki were rocked by an atom bomb. It was the world's first atomic bomb attack(s). Thousands of lives were lost in an instant. Watch the aftermath of one of the most heart-wrenching incidents from the history.

|Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
