trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640150
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch! Breathtaking visuals of revamped G20 summit venue ITPO complex of Pragati Maidan

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
The redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, which will host India’s G20 leaders meetings, will be inaugurated on July 26. With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan Complex proudly holds the title of India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern IECC Complex finds its place among the Top 10 Exhibition and Convention Complexes in the world, rivalling colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Jan Seva Kendra Steering Committee in police custody for making Seema's fake Aadhar Card
play icon3:34
Jan Seva Kendra Steering Committee in police custody for making Seema's fake Aadhar Card
RK Ranjan Singh's house attacked in Manipur
play icon1:1
 RK Ranjan Singh's house attacked in Manipur
Manipur Viral video: Action in Manipur case, police identify 14 more accused
play icon10:3
Manipur Viral video: Action in Manipur case, police identify 14 more accused
Supreme Court puts a stay on Gyanvapi survey till 26th July
play icon10:30
 Supreme Court puts a stay on Gyanvapi survey till 26th July
Anju to return to India on 20th August
play icon0:50
Anju to return to India on 20th August
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Jan Seva Kendra Steering Committee in police custody for making Seema's fake Aadhar Card
play icon3:34
Jan Seva Kendra Steering Committee in police custody for making Seema's fake Aadhar Card
RK Ranjan Singh's house attacked in Manipur
play icon1:1
RK Ranjan Singh's house attacked in Manipur
Manipur Viral video: Action in Manipur case, police identify 14 more accused
play icon10:3
Manipur Viral video: Action in Manipur case, police identify 14 more accused
Supreme Court puts a stay on Gyanvapi survey till 26th July
play icon10:30
Supreme Court puts a stay on Gyanvapi survey till 26th July
Anju to return to India on 20th August
play icon0:50
Anju to return to India on 20th August