Watch: Canine warriors of the Indian Army being trained in J&K to carry out search operations

| Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Meet the canine warriors of the Indian Army who are the first responders in any anti-terror operation in J&K. These four-legged soldiers of 12 Army dog units are being trained to carry out search operations & attack terrorists. The training of these dogs is being held in the Budgam district of J&K.