trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712720
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Celebrities have to say on Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
Follow Us
After Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha programme, many celebrities issued statements over Ayodhya Ram Temple. Know what Kangana Ranaut said in this report.

All Videos

PM Modi worships Lord Shiva at Ayodhya's Kuber Teela
Play Icon4:23
PM Modi worships Lord Shiva at Ayodhya's Kuber Teela
500 years old dream of Ram Temple gets finally fulfilled
Play Icon4:10
500 years old dream of Ram Temple gets finally fulfilled
Ayodhya Ram Mandir में PM Modi की सुरक्षा देख उड़ जाएंगे होश
Play Icon3:17
Ayodhya Ram Mandir में PM Modi की सुरक्षा देख उड़ जाएंगे होश
Hema Malini and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Dance at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Play Icon0:30
Hema Malini and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Dance at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Devotees Offer Prayers to Lord Ram at Shri Ram Mandir
Play Icon0:44
Devotees Offer Prayers to Lord Ram at Shri Ram Mandir

Trending Videos

PM Modi worships Lord Shiva at Ayodhya's Kuber Teela
play icon4:23
PM Modi worships Lord Shiva at Ayodhya's Kuber Teela
500 years old dream of Ram Temple gets finally fulfilled
play icon4:10
500 years old dream of Ram Temple gets finally fulfilled
Ayodhya Ram Mandir में PM Modi की सुरक्षा देख उड़ जाएंगे होश
play icon3:17
Ayodhya Ram Mandir में PM Modi की सुरक्षा देख उड़ जाएंगे होश
Hema Malini and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Dance at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
play icon0:30
Hema Malini and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Dance at Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Devotees Offer Prayers to Lord Ram at Shri Ram Mandir
play icon0:44
Devotees Offer Prayers to Lord Ram at Shri Ram Mandir