Watch: China Covid numbers leaked in public, these many people affected

| Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Unprecedented Covid horror has exploded in China. So far, 250 million Chinese population has been infected. It calls to be one of the ‘Biggest Covid outbreaks Globally’. As China battles the pandemic surge, the XI Jinping regime is under pressure.