Watch: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Exposes BJP's Electoral Bond Controversy In Bengaluru Speech

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking in Bengaluru, condemned the BJP, citing the Supreme Court's revelation regarding the exploitation of electoral bonds. Kharge highlighted the contradiction between the Prime Minister's previous pledge of not indulging in corruption and the recent expose. This statement underscores the ongoing political debate surrounding electoral funding transparency in India.

