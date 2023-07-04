trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630478
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE conversation with Praful Patel after Ajit Pawar's rebellion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Praful Patel EXCLUSIVE: NCP rebel Praful Patel has a special conversation with Zee News. He said that there will be a party meeting in Mumbai on 5th July. 'We seek the blessings of Pawar Saheb'
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya
play icon2:17
Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya
Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP's new office in Mumbai today
play icon2:15
Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP's new office in Mumbai today
Maharashtra cabinet meeting to be held at 12 noon today after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
play icon2:50
Maharashtra cabinet meeting to be held at 12 noon today after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
Watch LIVE report from Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple, huge crowd of devotees witnessed
play icon1:58
Watch LIVE report from Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple, huge crowd of devotees witnessed
MLA Prajakt Tanpure reached to meet Ajit Pawar
play icon0:47
MLA Prajakt Tanpure reached to meet Ajit Pawar
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya
play icon2:17
Sawan 2023: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya
Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP's new office in Mumbai today
play icon2:15
Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP's new office in Mumbai today
Maharashtra cabinet meeting to be held at 12 noon today after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
play icon2:50
Maharashtra cabinet meeting to be held at 12 noon today after Ajit Pawar's rebellion
Watch LIVE report from Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple, huge crowd of devotees witnessed
play icon1:58
Watch LIVE report from Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple, huge crowd of devotees witnessed
MLA Prajakt Tanpure reached to meet Ajit Pawar
play icon0:47
MLA Prajakt Tanpure reached to meet Ajit Pawar
ajit pawar news,Ajit Pawar,Praful Patel,praful patel news,praful patel interview,Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar live,praful patel live,Maharashtra politics,maharashtra politics news,maharashtra politics latest news,Maharashtra political crisis,shiv sena vs bjp fight,political crisis maharashtra,political crisis in maharashtra,political crisis in maharashtra explained,Zee News,ncp in crisis,ajit pawar deputy cm,ajit pawar ncp,NCP,