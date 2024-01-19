trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711586
Watch Exclusive Interview of Swami Avdheshanand Giri on Ayodhya Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha

Jan 19, 2024
Swami Avdheshanand Giri Exclusive Interview: After almost five centuries, everyone is watching to see the arrival of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham on 22 January. ZEE NEWS is especially giving darshan of that idol of Ramlala to the devotees of Ram. Seeing this, everyone's heart has become soft. Meanwhile, on Zee News, Swami Avadheshanand Giri of Mahamandaleshwar Juna Akhara has given a big statement regarding Ram temple.

