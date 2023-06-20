NewsVideos
Watch EXCLUSIVE pictures of Baba Ramdev doing rehearsals ahead of International Yoga Day

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:59 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2023: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev rehearsed in Singapore by doing Yogasanas. See exclusive pictures in this report. So at the same time special arrangements have been made for the program of Yoga Day at the UN Headquarters in which Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is going to participate.

