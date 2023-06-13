NewsVideos
Watch EXCLUSIVE report from Mandavi and know latest update on Cyclone Biparjoy

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Biparjoy Cyclone News: Cyclone Biparjoy is seen moving fast towards Maharashtra and Gujarat. Meanwhile, watch Zee News' exclusive report from Mandvi to know where the cyclone has reached so far.

