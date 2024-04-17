Watch Exclusive Video on Ramlala Surya Tilak

Advertisement
Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Ramlala Surya Tilak Ayodhya Mandir: Surya Tilak of Ramlala was done on the occasion of Ram Navami. Ram Navami is being celebrated for the first time after the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Lakhs of devotees reached Ayodhya to get a glimpse of Lord Ram. See this amazing scene of Lord Ram.

