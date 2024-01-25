trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713710
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Lord Rama's third Idol

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
After RamTemple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, now third idol of Lord Rama will be installed in Ayodhya's Ram temple. Watch EXCLUSIVE picture of Lord Ram only on Zee News.

