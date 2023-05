videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of PM Modi's Mega Road Show in Karnataka

| Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

In view of the Karnataka elections to be held on May 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to do a roadshow today. PM Modi's roadshow has started in Bengaluru. This roadshow will be 26 km long and will pass through 19 assembly constituencies.