Watch Exclusive visuals of Ramlala's first Aarti after Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Ram Mandir First Aarti Video: Yesterday i.e. on Monday, Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place in Ayodhya's Ram Temple. During the ceremony, many known personalities including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi were present. While on the other hand, today the first aarti of Ramlala is being performed in Ayodhya's Ram temple. Watch exclusive pictures in this report.

Flood of devotees gathers outside Ram Temple for Darshan
Play Icon5:42
Flood of devotees gathers outside Ram Temple for Darshan
Pakistan gets agitated over Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha celebrations
Play Icon5:38
 Pakistan gets agitated over Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha celebrations
PM Modi shares video of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon3:7
PM Modi shares video of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
Heavy crowd gathers outside Ram Temple
Play Icon12:46
Heavy crowd gathers outside Ram Temple
Know complete detail on today's program in Ram Temple
Play Icon1:9
Know complete detail on today's program in Ram Temple

