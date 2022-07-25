NewsVideos

Watch: Famous landmarks in Sydney blanketed with fog

It's an unusual day for the Australians in Sydney! Fog covered much of Sydney on July 25 morning, creating problems for the ones travelling by air, water and road. Watch this video to see the famous landmarks across the harbour city blanketed with fog.

|Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 05:30 PM IST
