Watch: FIFA World Cup Day 1 highlights, from the opening ceremony to Ecuador beating Qatar 2-0

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 01:25 PM IST

The tournament kick-started started with an opening ceremony at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium. Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman was the narrator for the gala event. BTS star Jung Kook began the festivities in the opening ceremony. In the Group A match, Enner Valencia drove Ecuador to a 2-0 victory against Qatar.