WATCH: Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Patna | Zee News English

|Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
Fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory near Nawab Bahadur road, Paschim Darwaza in Patna City. Fire tenders reached on the spot. Further details are awaited.

