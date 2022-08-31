NewsVideos

WATCH: Gushing water wrecks a catastrophic havoc in Pakistan

In an 'unprecedented climate catastrophe', more than 1,100 people, including 380 children have been killed in Pakistan. Globally, leaders are worried and United Nations has appealed for aid. This is what the country's Foreign Minister and Federal Minister of Climate Change had to say...

|Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 02:41 PM IST
