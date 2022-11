Watch: Hardeep Singh Puri lauds Govt’s efforts to implement Central schemes in J&K

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Assuring about the implementation of Government schemes in the Valley, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on November 15 in Srinagar, said that Central Government schemes have either been 100 percent implemented in Jammu and Kashmir or work is in process for their implementation.