Watch how a farmer in Punjab "moves" a two-story home to make space for an expressway

A farmer in Punjab’s Sangrur district has come up with a novel idea to save his house worth over a crore from demolition. With the assistance of several construction workers from the farmer's hamlet the house is being moved.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 08:52 PM IST
