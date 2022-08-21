Watch how a farmer in Punjab "moves" a two-story home to make space for an expressway

A farmer in Punjab’s Sangrur district has come up with a novel idea to save his house worth over a crore from demolition. With the assistance of several construction workers from the farmer's hamlet the house is being moved.

