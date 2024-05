videoDetails

Watch how Bollywood Celebrities cast their vote amid 5th Phase

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2024, 03:38 PM IST

Voting is being held on 49 seats in 8 states of the country. Today the fate of many veterans including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani will be decided. Watch how Bollywood stars voted in Maharashtra.