trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690262
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch How Chhath is being celebrated in abroad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Chhath Puja 2023: Today is the fourth and last day of Chhath Puja. Along with India, Chhath festival has been witnessed with great enthusiasm in foreign countries also. In New Jersey, California, people were seen celebrating Chhath festival with great enthusiasm. Watch exclusive pictures in this report.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi to hold several election rallies today
Play Icon9:14
PM Modi to hold several election rallies today
Boat catches fire in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam
Play Icon0:54
Boat catches fire in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What are the 6 plans to save the workers?
Play Icon1:11
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What are the 6 plans to save the workers?
Maharashtra Earthquake Breaking: Earthquake tremors in Hingoli, Maharashtra
Play Icon0:48
Maharashtra Earthquake Breaking: Earthquake tremors in Hingoli, Maharashtra
India loses to Australia by 6 wickets in World Cup Final
Play Icon6:49
India loses to Australia by 6 wickets in World Cup Final

Trending Videos

PM Modi to hold several election rallies today
play icon9:14
PM Modi to hold several election rallies today
Boat catches fire in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam
play icon0:54
Boat catches fire in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What are the 6 plans to save the workers?
play icon1:11
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What are the 6 plans to save the workers?
Maharashtra Earthquake Breaking: Earthquake tremors in Hingoli, Maharashtra
play icon0:48
Maharashtra Earthquake Breaking: Earthquake tremors in Hingoli, Maharashtra
India loses to Australia by 6 wickets in World Cup Final
play icon6:49
India loses to Australia by 6 wickets in World Cup Final
Chhath Puja 2023,Chhath Puja song,chhath geet 2023,Chhath geet,chhath ke gana,Chhath,chhath puja songs,kartik chhath puja 2023 date time,khesari lal yadav chhath geet 2023,bhojpuri chhath geet 2023,khesari lal yadav chhath puja,piyawa dulare chhath puja song,Chhath Puja,chhath puja ke gana,chhath song 2023,chhath puja 2023 live,chhath puja 2023 date,chhath parv 2023 date,happy chhath puja 2023,chhath puja vidhi bhog,chhath puja song 2023,Zee News,