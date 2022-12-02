NewsVideos

Watch: Indian stock indices off their record highs on profit booking

Dec 02, 2022
After multiple straight sessions of the rally, Indian stock indices traded marginally lower, largely due to profit booking by investors and in line with weak global cues.

Watch: Researchers reveal almonds can help cut calories during weight loss journey
Watch: Researchers reveal almonds can help cut calories during weight loss journey

