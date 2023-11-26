trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692412
WATCH: Israelis Released From Captivity In Gaza Arriving At Hatzerim Military Base | Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
The Israeli government on November 25 released a video of Israelis who were released from captivity in Gaza on November 24 arriving at the Hatzerim military base after they crossed into Israeli soil as part of the truce with Hamas.
Indian Coast Guard Conducts 9th NATPOLREX, To Combat Oil And Chemical Spills At Sea | Gujarat
Indian Coast Guard Conducts 9th NATPOLREX, To Combat Oil And Chemical Spills At Sea | Gujarat
"PM Modi Motivated Us" Suryakumar Yadav Praises PM Modi On Motivating Cricketer | Dressing Room
Rajasthan Election 2023: Who will benefit from the bumper voting in Rajasthan?
Rajasthan Election 2023: Who will benefit from the bumper voting in Rajasthan?
Why Tejas fighter jet in trend ?
Why Tejas fighter jet in trend ?
Hamas and Israel completed the second stage of Hostages deal
Hamas and Israel completed the second stage of Hostages deal

