NewsVideos

Watch: Kashmir files director challenges Israeli filmmaker after dig on Kashmir files

|Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
“The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri has challenged Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for calling his film propaganda. Vivek Agnihotri said that if the international film festival of India finds a single event in the film that is not based on real events he would quit making films. Agnihotri’s challenge was pointed directly toward the jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav. Lapid Nadav had called the film a ‘vulgar propaganda film’.

All Videos

Voting continues on 89 seats in Gujarat, many big personalities cast their votes
6:10
Voting continues on 89 seats in Gujarat, many big personalities cast their votes
Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP government be formed again in Gujarat? Or will there be a big upheaval?
10:20
Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP government be formed again in Gujarat? Or will there be a big upheaval?
Flu Outbreak: Thousands of birds die in Peru. Here's why...
Flu Outbreak: Thousands of birds die in Peru. Here's why...
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem
17:5
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem
Gujarat Election 2022 - The first phase of polling will start from 8 am today.
2:5
 Gujarat Election 2022 - The first phase of polling will start from 8 am today.

Trending Videos

6:10
Voting continues on 89 seats in Gujarat, many big personalities cast their votes
10:20
Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP government be formed again in Gujarat? Or will there be a big upheaval?
Flu Outbreak: Thousands of birds die in Peru. Here's why...
17:5
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem
2:5
Gujarat Election 2022 - The first phase of polling will start from 8 am today.