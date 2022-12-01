Watch: Kashmir files director challenges Israeli filmmaker after dig on Kashmir files

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

“The Kashmir Files” director Vivek Agnihotri has challenged Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for calling his film propaganda. Vivek Agnihotri said that if the international film festival of India finds a single event in the film that is not based on real events he would quit making films. Agnihotri’s challenge was pointed directly toward the jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav. Lapid Nadav had called the film a ‘vulgar propaganda film’.