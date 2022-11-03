NewsVideos

Watch: KRK gives epic reply to Elon Musk on Twitter blue tick charges

|Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
Kamaal R Khan gave an epic reply to Elon Musk on levying charges for bluetick on Twitter and he said that he would like to pay 5 years in advance.

All Videos

T20 World Cup 2022, Daily round-up: Pakistan keep their semifinal hopes alive, put pressure on Team India
T20 World Cup 2022, Daily round-up: Pakistan keep their semifinal hopes alive, put pressure on Team India
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
4:16
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
4:47
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
Apple could potentially shelve mechanical volume, power buttons on iPhone 15 Pro
Apple could potentially shelve mechanical volume, power buttons on iPhone 15 Pro
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid detected in eight years
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid detected in eight years

Trending Videos

T20 World Cup 2022, Daily round-up: Pakistan keep their semifinal hopes alive, put pressure on Team India
4:16
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
4:47
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
Apple could potentially shelve mechanical volume, power buttons on iPhone 15 Pro
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid detected in eight years