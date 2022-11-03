हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Watch: KRK gives epic reply to Elon Musk on Twitter blue tick charges
|
Updated:
Nov 03, 2022, 11:00 PM IST
Kamaal R Khan gave an epic reply to Elon Musk on levying charges for bluetick on Twitter and he said that he would like to pay 5 years in advance.
×
All Videos
T20 World Cup 2022, Daily round-up: Pakistan keep their semifinal hopes alive, put pressure on Team India
4:16
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
4:47
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
Apple could potentially shelve mechanical volume, power buttons on iPhone 15 Pro
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid detected in eight years
Trending Videos
T20 World Cup 2022, Daily round-up: Pakistan keep their semifinal hopes alive, put pressure on Team India
4:16
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
4:47
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
Apple could potentially shelve mechanical volume, power buttons on iPhone 15 Pro
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid detected in eight years