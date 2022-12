Watch: Maharashtra CM Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis inspects Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on December 04 inspected Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway. They undertook a ‘test drive’ between Nagpur and Shirdi cities for inspection of the newly-built first phase of Expressway. The expressway is scheduled to be inaugurated on December 11 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.