Watch: Mahashivratri 2024 Celebrations At Achaleshwar Temple, Madhya Pradesh

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Watch: On Mahashivratri 2024, devotees gather in abundance at Achaleshwar Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, to offer prayers and partake in the joyous celebrations. The temple echoes with spiritual fervor as worshippers seek blessings on this auspicious occasion.

