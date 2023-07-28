videoDetails

Watch new video of Anju from Pakistan

| Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

Anju-Nasrullah Love Story: The case of Seema Haider, who has entered India illegally, is not taking the name of calm yet. Meanwhile, news came that India's Anju had gone to Pakistan. According to media reports, Anju has entered Pakistan from India to get her Facebook love. Recently, in an interview given to the media, Anju has told about the situation in Pakistan. Anju says that she cannot come to India now. If she comes to India, no one will accept her. With what mouth will she come to India! Anju also claimed that she is absolutely safe in Pakistan. There is no danger to him there.