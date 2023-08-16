trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649881
Watch: Nick Jonas Falls Down On Stage During Jonas Brothers Concert

Aug 16, 2023
On Tuesday, August 15 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, during Night three of The Tour, American singer Nick Jonas, who was performing with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, fell to the stage. In a video that appeared online, Nick can be seen staggering on a stage while performing. Despite falling, the singer quickly regained his balance and carried on with his performance.

