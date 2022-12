videoDetails

Watch: Pakistan 'begs' for money again due to recent floods says, ‘we are in a difficult position'

| Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

Recently, Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto has made a desperate plea on behalf of his country. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the world to continue helping Pak as it battles post-flood reconstruction. Zardari made this remark in a recent interview.