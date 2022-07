Watch: Philippines jolted by 7.0 magnitude earthquake

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the northern Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday killing at least five people, damaging buildings and sending strong tremors through the capital, Manila.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

