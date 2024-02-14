trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721263
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech at World Government Summit In UAE

|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
PM Modi UAE Hindu Mandir Inauguration: PM Modi is on UAE tour. During this, he fiercely attacked terrorism in the World Government Summit. Recently, Ramlala was consecrated in the grand temple built at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Within just 20 days of this historic event, the first Hindu temple built at a cost of Rs 700 crore is being inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Muslim country UAE. Overall, at this time Ayodhya and Abu Dhabi remain the main centers of discussion among the people.

