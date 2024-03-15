NewsVideos
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Kanyakumari

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kanyakumari ahead of Lok Sabha Elections. PM Modi addressed a rally in Kanyakumari and attacked opposition. PM Modi said, 'Tamil Nadu will break the pride of INDI alliance'

Lok Sabha Chinav 2024: Election Commission review meeting regarding election preparations
Lok Sabha Chinav 2024: Election Commission review meeting regarding election preparations
Alia Bhatt Celebrates 31st Birthday With Ranbir Kapoor And Family
 Alia Bhatt Celebrates 31st Birthday With Ranbir Kapoor And Family
Accused Arun Singh surrenders in UP Police Exam Leak Case
Accused Arun Singh surrenders in UP Police Exam Leak Case
Dead Body recovered from MLA Flat in Patna
Dead Body recovered from MLA Flat in Patna
India playing 5th March against Sri Lanka in Blind Cricket Match series
India playing 5th March against Sri Lanka in Blind Cricket Match series

