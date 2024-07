videoDetails

Watch PM Modi's speech from Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 01:44 PM IST

PM Modi Latest Speech Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the inaugural session of Viksit Bharat ki Aur Yatra Sammelan. This conference has been organized by CII. PM Modi's full speech live from Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi.