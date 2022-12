Watch: Preparations in full swing for Pramukh Swami Mahotsav in Ahmedabad

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Preparation are in full swing for the centenary festival of Pramukh Swami Maharaj starting from December 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the culmination of centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj of BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) on December 14 in Ahmedabad.